Byzantine-era church mosaic floor uncovered again in Israel after 40 years

The Israel Antiquities Authority has announced that a church floor decorated with flower mosaics that is 1,500 years old and located east of Ben-Gurion Airport but has remained undiscovered for the past four decades will soon be open to the public.

The fine mosaic is part of the archaeological site of Horvat El-Bira, located in the Shoham Industrial Zone and along the Israel National Trail hiking path.

“When we first came to the site, the mosaic was covered over with earth and weeds. Over the last month we have been uncovering and cleaning up the site together with the local community,” said Yair Amitzur, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Central Region Education Department, according to JNS.

“We are working here amongst a carpet of flowering anemones. One can just imagine that the artist of the flower-adorned mosaic was inspired by the surroundings,” Amitzur said.

The Byzantines constructed a church on the site, which has a Roman rural villa and agricultural processing facilities, as well as various structures for ancient people.

Photo source: CBN News

Source: basilica.ro

