Armenian fans hoist ‘End the Blockade of Artsakh’ banner at Sweden vs. Azerbaijan match

Armenian fans of the Swedish national team hoisted an “End the Blockade of Artsakh” banner as Sweden defeated Azerbaijan 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, on Monday.

The young fans raised flags of Armenia and Artsakh to show support for the Armenians living in Artsakh under siege.

The Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since December 12.

