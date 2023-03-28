Armenia-Cyprus friendly match – 2:2

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The national football team of Armenia held a friendly match with the national team of Cyprus at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports, in the opening minutes of the match, the Armenian national team had some advantage. The Armenian national team attacked, but did not realize the chances. The national team of Cyprus had limited chances, but was able to realize the standard position by scoring goal of the Armenian team from a corner. Andreas Karo stood out.

At the start of the second half, the Armenian team regained the leadership. Grant-Leon Ranos scored in his debut match with a long-range shot. The latter also scored a brace, sending the second ball to the goal of Cyprus. At the end of the match, Cyprus managed to avoid defeat. Stanislav Buchnev made a mistake and Dimitris Christof took the opportunity.

Armenia-Cyprus: 2:2.

The Armenian national football team will hold the next match in June. On June 16, Armenia will compete against Wales in an away match as part of the qualifying round of the European Championship. And on June 19, they will host the Latvian national team in Yerevan.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1107429/