Ecumenical Patriarch met the five deposed Lithuanian clergy and visited old KGB building

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with the five Orthodox clergy of Lithuania whom he restored after they were deposed by the Patriarchate of Moscow, as part of his visit to Lithuania.

The Patriarch blessed them and strengthened them spiritually to continue the valuable ministry of our Orthodox brothers in Lithuania for the Church.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was particularly moved by his visit to the old building of KGB, today a museum (Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights), in the basements of which Lithuanian patriots and dissidents were imprisoned, tortured with horrible methods and executed.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, who was accompanied by the Catholic Archbishop of Vilnius, prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

During his stay in Lithuania, the Ecumenical Patriarch paid a ceremonial visit to the Embassy of the Turkish Republic, where he was received by Ambassador Görkem Barış Tantekin, and of the Hellenic Republic, where he was received by Ambassador Grigorios Karahalios, who hosted a dinner in honor of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times