Five People Can Inherit From Benedict XVI

Monsignor Gänswein stressed that it’s “not about copyright stuff.” He explained that “everything that has to do with books, everything that has to do with his intellectual work has already been clarified.”

Valentina di Giorgio

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.21.2023).- Monsignor Georg Gänswein, who was Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, has made it known that the Pope Emeritus left a personal bank account. In virtue of the fact that Monsignor Gänswein also acts as testamentary executor, he has had to look for relatives of Joseph Ratzinger. And he met with a surprise. “I thought he had two relatives, two cousins, but he had five cousins. Now, by law, I have to write to the cousins who are his closest relatives and, by law, I also have to say: “do you accept the inheritance or not? “

Monsignor Gänswein stressed that it’s “not about copyright stuff.” He explained that “everything that has to do with books, everything that has to do with his intellectual work has already been clarified.” He also said that almost all the personal things are to be given away. In fact, a cassock of Pope Ratzinger was donated to the parish of which he was Titular as Cardinal.

Monsignor made the statements to the press after celebrating Mass, last March 19, in the Roman church of Casal Bertone, of which Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was Titular.

https://zenit.org/2023/03/21/five-people-can-inherit-from-benedict-xvi/