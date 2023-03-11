Russian Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers registered one violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin, published Saturday.

“One ceasefire violation has been registered in the Martakert District. No one was injured,” the Ministry said. According to the bulletin, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has initiated a procedure over this incident.

“In order to ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent potential incidents, constant contact is being maintained with General Staffs of Azerbaijani and Armenian Armed Forces,” the Defense Ministry said.

TASS