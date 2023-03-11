Communiqué regarding the Charter of the Sacred Archdiocese of America

On March 8, 2023, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Elder-Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, the synodically established Mixed Commission for the purpose of revising the current Charter of the Sacred Archdiocese of America and submitting an official proposal to the Holy and Sacred Synod for final approval met at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, due to the work of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

During this second session of the Commission, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America thoroughly presented the direction, the general outline, and the individual provisions of his proposal for the revision of the Charter. He will also present the above proposal to the members of the Eparchial Synod of the Sacred Archdiocese of America during its next meeting, after which the Archbishop will continue his meetings with the clergy and faithful throughout this God-saved Eparchy of the venerable Ecumenical Throne for their official and transparent information concerning the amendments proposed by him.

Before the end of the session, the Commission authorized the Archbishop of America that the invitation of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to come to the Phanar for collaboration on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 may be conveyed to the members of the Eparchial Synod. It was also decided that the work of the Commission will continue there on Friday, May 26, 2023.

https://ec-patr.org/communique-regarding-the-charter-of-the-sacred-archdiocese-of-america/?fbclid=IwAR0tF_kJhFf2RH1765aA_aEg61oVqtr0bWxmXoWQzvmTgQ9nOSaFgTT5OFE