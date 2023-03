Armenia renounces quota of CSTO Deputy Secretary-General

Armenia has submitted a proposal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to relinquish its quota of CSTO Deputy Secretary-General, the Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

“Indeed, we’ve presented a respective proposal to the CSTO,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS when asked to either confirm or deny media reports claiming that Armenia has formally renounced its quota of Deputy Secretary-General.

