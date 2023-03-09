Shoukry proposes forming Egyptian-Armenian Business Council – Foreign Affairs – Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry proposed on Thursday the formation of a Joint Business Council between Egypt and Armenia for the purpose of developing bilateral cooperation as well as holding a Businessmen Forum on the sidelines of the sixth round of the Joint Committee.

Shoukry’s proposal came during a press conference in Cairo with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Both sides stressed the importance of the sixth round of the Joint Committee for economic, scientific and technical cooperation which will be held in Egypt in mid-2023.

The committee will be co-chaired by Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation and the Armenian Minister of Economy.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said that the two ministers also discussed launching a direct flight between the two countries to increase and facilitate movement of businessmen and tourists.

Both Shoukry and Mirzoyan highlighted the deep historical relations between the two countries, with the Armenian minister saying that Armenians consider Egypt a second home.

During his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Yerevan in January, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke of the role of the Armenian-Egyptian community in boosting relations between the two countries.

He expressed gratitude for the special care that Armenians receive in Egypt.

Khachaturyan added that Armenians would never forget the welcome they received in Egypt after surviving genocide back home.

Mirzoyan revealed on Thursday that Armenian authorities intend to name a street in the capital after Egypt.

He said he hoped that an Egyptian official will attend the opening of the street.

Shoukry, for his part, welcomed the gesture.

The Egyptian foreign minister recalled the successful visit of President El-Sisi to Armenia, the first official visit of an Egyptian president to the country since establishing diplomatic ties about 30 years ago.

Speaking of Armenia–Azerbaijan border crisis, Shoukry reaffirmed that Egypt firmly believes in resolving disputes through peaceful means to preserve people’s capabilities and protect lives.

