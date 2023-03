European Chess Championship: 4 Armenian players win 6th round games

Six rounds have already been played at the European Individual Chess Championship 2023 in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia.

Armenian players Shant Sargsyan, Mamikon Gharibyan, Armen Barseghyan and Aleks Sahakyan won their games in the sixth round on Thursday, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

Gabriel Sargissian, Manuel Petrosyan, Haik Martirosyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Robert Hovhannisyan, Emin Ohanyan, Robert Piliposyan and Sargis Manukyan played a draw.

Gabriel Sargissian, Shant Sargsyan and Manuel Petrosyan scored 4.5 points out of 6.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/03/09/European-Chess-Championship/2804565