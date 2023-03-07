Russian peacekeepers needed in Karabakh to ensure its security — Armenia’s ex-president

YEREVAN, March 7. /TASS/. Nagorno-Karabakh will not be able to ensure its security without Russian peacekeepers in the current situation, Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan said on Tuesday.

“Nagorno-Karabakh will not be able to ensure its security without help from Russian peacekeepers when Armenia has put its hands in its pockets and doesn’t consider itself a security guarantor for Karabakh any longer. That is why Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is a necessity today. Russia is our ally and is the Armenian side behaving like an ally?” he said.

He said that he had not been inspired by the statements by some of Russian officials, since it is inadmissible to equate a terrorist and his target and call on both for tranquility.

“But on the other hand, yesterday we saw a Russian defense ministry statement. But what about statements from other countries? Everything should be tackled in comparison. So, are there any countries other than Russia that are ready to deploy peacekeepers to Karabakh?” he said.

According to the Armenian side, three police officers of the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh were killed and one more was wounded on Sunday when their car came under shelling by a sabotage group of Azerbaijani servicemen.

TASS