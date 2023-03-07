Rep. Schiff: U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh

U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff has denounced the latest deadly attack by Azerbaijani troops in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan for the violations of the Artsakh people’s rights.

Three Artsakh police officers were killed and another was wounded after an Azerbaijani sabotage group ambushed their vehicle near Stepanakert on Sunday morning.

“The attack by Azerbaijani forces that killed 3 Artsakh police officers is another act of deliberate murder and furthers the need for sanctions against Azerbaijan for their violations of human rights and the right to self-determination for the people of Artsakh,” Rep. Schiff said in a statement.

“This latest violence comes during the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor, leaving 120,000 individuals in dire conditions. The U.S. must condemn Azerbaijan’s assaults on Artsakh and hold the Aliyev regime accountable. I urge the U.S. State Department and the Biden Administration to use all diplomatic channels available to address the increased instability in the region and ensure that the security and sovereignty of Artsakh is respected,” he noted.

Panorama.AM