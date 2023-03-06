Azerbaijan says its positions come under fire from Armenia, Yerevan denies this

BAKU, March 6. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Monday said some positions of its armed forces on the border with Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh came under fire on March 5 and 6.

“From 15:00 (14:00 Moscow time) on March 5 and to 03:10 (02:10 Moscow time) on March 6, the Azerbaijani army’s positions were fired on 19 times,” the news release reads.

According to the statement, Armenian forces stationed in the Basarkecer region and in the Chambarak area repeatedly opened fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Astaf, the Dashkasan district, Yellija, Mollabayramli and Yukhary Airym in the Kalbajar district, and Geyalli in the Gadabay district with small arms and mortars.

“Members of Armenia’s illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the city of Shusha,” the news release reads.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, its forces have taken “retaliatory measures.”

Armenia has dismissed Azerbaijan’s charges as untrue.

“The statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry to the effect that on March 5 and in the early hours of March 6 Armenian forces allegedly opened fire on Azerbaijani positions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is disinformation,” the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

TASS