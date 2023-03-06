Artsakh police officer wounded in Azeri ambush in serious condition

The Artsakh police officer wounded in Sunday’s armed attack by Azerbaijani troops is in grave but stable condition, the Artsakh Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Lieutenant David Hovsepyan suffered a gunshot injury in the Azerbaijani attack which killed his three fellows.

The police officers were ambushed by an Azerbaijani subversive group as they rode in a car outside Stepanakert on Sunday morning.

The killed officers were identified as Lieutenant Armen Babayan, Major David Danielyan and Lieutenant Ararat Gasparyan.

The wounded officer has undergone surgery in the Republican Medical Center and remains in the intensive care unit, the ministry said.

The Artsakh Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take effective measure under international law to stop what it called Azerbaijan’s “terrorist and genocidal policy.”

Panorama.AM