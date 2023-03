Armenian military denies firing at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied Azerbaijan’s reports of a ceasefire violation by its forces last night as disinformation.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has spread disinformation, claiming that the Armenian army units opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight March 5 and 6,” the ministry said in a statement.

Panorama.AM