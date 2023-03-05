Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports casualties from clashes in Karabakh

BAKU, March 5. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported a number of deaths and injuries as a result of the clash in Karabakh on Sunday.

According to the statement, “on March 5, units of the Azerbaijani army attempted to stop an Armenian car that was carrying out illegal deliveries of military cargo for inspection.” “The car passengers opened fire on our troops. Both sides have casualties and injured as a result of the clash,” the ministry said.

The ministry stated that the Azerbaijani side has received information indicating that weapons, ammunition, and personnel are being delivered along country roads from Armenian territory to Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry stated that the incident “confirms the need for Azerbaijan to establish an appropriate checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road,” and also blamed Armenia’s military-political leadership for the incident.

TASS