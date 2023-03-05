Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of hypocrisy concerning peaceful agenda

BAKU, March 5. /TASS/. Armenia continues to pursue an occupational policy toward Azerbaijan and Yerevan’s ideas on the peace agenda are hypocritic, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Sunday following clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian units in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“On March 5, a unit of the Azerbaijani army was deployed to an area around the Khankedi-Khalfali-Turshsu country road to check reports that the Armenian army is transporting weapons, munitions and manpower. During an attempt to check a vehicle, the other side opened fire. The Azerbaijani army sustained losses, with several soldiers killed and wounded. The attackers were repelled by retaliatory fire,” it said.

According to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, such actions demonstrate the Armenian side’s hypocrisy in the process of the search for a peaceful solution for the region. “Such acts of aggression and provocations demonstrate that Armenia has not dropped its occupational policy toward Azerbaijan, that Yerevan’s ideas about the peaceful agenda is nothing but hypocrisy. Armenian is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region,” it added.

The ministry stressed that this incident once again proved that checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are needed.

TASS