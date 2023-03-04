Measles cases rising in Armenia

The number of confirmed measles cases has increased to 12 in Armenia, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

All measles patients are hospitalized and their condition is assessed as moderate.

11 confirmed measles cases were reported in the country on Friday.

The ministry reminds that one-year old children and children aged 4-6 years should get routine doses of the measles vaccine.

The health authorities urge parents to get their children vaccinated at local clinics.

