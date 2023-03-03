Russian, Armenian top diplomats note importance of Yerevan-Baku normalization — statement

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of the international geopolitics and geoeconomics conference ‘Raisina Dialogue’ pointed to the urgency of intensifying efforts on all tracks of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“There was an exchange of views on regional issues. The parties stressed the necessity of stepping up efforts on all tracks of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in accordance with the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, January 11, November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022,” the Foreign Ministry said.

As the ministry noted, the top diplomats discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda. “Approaches to promoting cooperation on international platforms within the framework of common integration associations were coordinated,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

“The talks were held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere. It was agreed to continue contacts through diplomatic channels,” the diplomats pointed.

As it was previously reported, the Armenian top diplomat will stay in New Delhi until March 4.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend the March 1-2 G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. The Russian top diplomat held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, and with the Foreign Ministers of Brazil, India and Turkey on Wednesday. Before the G20 events in New Delhi, Lavrov paid a working visit to Baku, where he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov.

TASS