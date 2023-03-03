Peacekeepers recorded three violations of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have recorded three violations of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to a Russian Defense Ministry bulletin on the activities of the peacekeeping force that was released on Friday.

“Three ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Martuni and Shusha districts. No casualties,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the command of the Russian peacekeeping force is conducting an investigation of these facts jointly with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road,” the ministry said.

TASS