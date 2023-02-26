Nearly 50 foreigners evacuated by Russian peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have evacuated 49 foreigners, including six children, to Armenia, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

“Russian peacekeepers have evacuated 49 foreign nationals (including six children) from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia,” it said, adding that no ceasefire violations were reported during the past day.

According to the ministry, permanent contact is maintained with the General Command of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces to ensure security of the Russian peacekeepers.

TASS