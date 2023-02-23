Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Discloses Why He Got Three Armenian Carpets For Daughter Olympia

Ohanian recently recalled the horrific incident and revealed how he's getting the carpets to put them in his farmhouse in Jupiter, Florida.

Serena Williams‘ husband Alexis Ohanian‘s family was tortured and killed by Turkish soldiers during the Armenian genocide of 1915. Three carpets, which were part of the family heirloom were seized.

Ohanian recently recalled the horrific incident and revealed how he's getting the carpets to put them in his farmhouse in Jupiter, Florida. He is hoping that his daughter inherits the carpets and preserves them. At the same time, he is also planning to leave behind digital assets for his daughter.

"These carpets are for Olympia. And who knows any other kids we might have? Knock on wood, this is not a country I'm planning on fleeing. But I know not everyone has that opportunity," Ohanian told Forbes.

Serena Williams confesses she doesn’t get enough time to read books after becoming a mother

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently confessed she doesn’t get enough time for her hobbies like reading and watching movies despite her retirement from the sport. Since becoming a mother, she is all attentive to her five-year-old daughter Olympia. Apart from being a loving mother to her daughter, she also runs her business, Serena Ventures.

“I love reading, but ever since I had Olympia, I just don’t even think I’ve read a book. But I do love reading. I absolutely love going to the movies, it’s my favorite thing, it shuts my brain off,” she said.

Also, recently the frenemies, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova reunited while attending the Moncler Genius fashion show in London for the first time since Williams’ retirement.

Sharapova retired her racquet following the 2020 Australian Open. She and Williams were fierce rivals despite the one-sided head-to-head record.

