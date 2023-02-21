Armenian security chief hosts EU delegation

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan on Tuesday held a meeting with the delegation led by Stefano Tomat, the Civilian Operations Commander of the EU’s European External Action Service.

Welcoming the launch of a new civilian EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Grigoryan expressed confidence that the mission will continue contributing to stability and peace in the South Caucasus region, the Security Council said in its readout of the meeting.

“Stefano Tomat thanked the Armenian side for the support provided to the EU mission and presented the work to be carried out in Armenia,” the statement said.

They also discussed other issues related to further cooperation.

The European Union announced the launch of a new and more long-term monitoring mission to Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan on Monday.

It said that the EU monitors will strive to “contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Panorama.AM