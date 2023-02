Armenian Greco-Roman wrestlers win 9 medals at Russia tournament

Armenia’s U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team has earned nine medals at an international tournament in Ryazan, Russia in tribute to Hero of the Soviet Union Fedor Poletayev.

Karapet Manvelyan (55 kg), Suren Aghajanyan (60 kg), Sahak Hovhannisyan (63 kg), Hayk Melikyan (67 kg), Karen Khachatryan (82 kg) and Hayk Khloyan (97 kg) captured gold medals at the tournament held on February 18-19.

Ashot Khachatryan (67 kg) won silver, while Ashot Kirakosyan (77 kg) and Hovhannes Harutyunyan (87 kg) took bronze medals.

The tournament brought together over 300 athletes from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Panorama.AM