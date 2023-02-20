US President Biden visited St Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, met with Metropolitan Epiphaniy (PHOTOS)

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Saint Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv.

Joe Biden, in a visit to Kiev days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, visited the Cathedral together with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphaniy, thanked the American president for his support, as well as people’s and the US government’s support to Ukraine, to face the Russian aggression.

In their conversation, Joe Biden referred to his previous visit to Kyiv as well as to his meeting with Metropolitan Epiphaniy in Washington in September 2018.

At the end of the visit, at the monument of St. Michael’s Monastery, Biden and Zelensky paid tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives in the war with Russia.

Orthodox Times