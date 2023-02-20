EU launches civilian mission in Armenia — Council of European Union statement

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. The European Union launched on Monday a European Union civilian mission in Armenia, to help normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as follows from a statement by the Council of the European Union that holds a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“The European Union is launching today the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP),” it said.

“Through its deployment on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalisation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU,” it went on to say.

“The total – exclusively civilian – staff of the EUMA will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers,” the Council explained in its statement.

“The Operational Headquarters of the mission will be in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province. EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission,” it said.

On January 23, 2023, the Council adopted a decision establishing the EU Mission in Armenia. The mission will have a two-year mandate. “The establishment of an EU Mission in Armenia launches a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus,” the statement said back then. The two-year mission will be mandated to “conduct routine patrolling and report on the situation, which will strengthen the EU’s understanding of the situation on the ground,” the statement said.

TASS