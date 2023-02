Meeting of Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, US’ Blinken ends in Munich

YEREVAN, February 18. /TASS/. A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended in Munich on Saturday, the Armenian government’s press service told TASS.

The talks lasted about an hour and a half.

TASS