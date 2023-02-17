Turkish journalist: Countries that Turkey threatened to attack ‘one night’ came to help ‘one morning’

In his latest article, Hakan Okcal, a journalist of Turkish Gazeteduvar, devoted a place to the countries that were treated with hostility by Turkey, but which quickly came to Turkey’s assistance after the earthquake.

The Turkish journalist, emphasizing Armenia, Greece, and Israel on the list of these countries, wrote: “Those countries that Turkey threatened to suddenly attack one night, those countries suddenly came to help one morning.”

Okcal noted that Turkey provoked hostility against Armenia, Israel, and Greece at every opportunity, and recalled Turkish president Erdogan’s threats to those countries: “One night we might suddenly attack.”

