Pope Francis receives leaders of the United Bible Societies

On Thursday 16 February the Holy Father received in audience a delegation of leaders of the Universal Bible Societies [UBS].

In his introductory speech, Mr. Dirk Gevers, Secretary General of the UBS, spoke of the good relations with the Catholic Biblical Federation and the participation of Catholics in the various Bible translation projects.

The Pope, in his address, recalled that God’s word continues to “run swiftly” in our day too: “By your activity, you have placed yourself at its service. The diffusion of the Bible through the publication of texts in various languages and their distribution in the various continents is a praiseworthy endeavour. The data you publish are significant; and I am pleased to know that the work of the United Bible Societies is increasingly carried out in cooperation with many Catholics in a number of countries”.

The delegation, which was accompanied by Cardinal Kurt Koch and Msgr Juan Usma, also included Revd. Robert Cunnville, President of the UBS, Ms. Elaine Duncan, Chair of the UBS World Council, Revd. Mathew Punnoose, General Secretary of the Bible Societies Malaysia, Professor Alexander Schweitzer, Executive Director of UBS Bible Ministry, and Dr. Rosalee Velloso-Ewell, Director of Church Relations of the UBS.

The Universal Bible Societies (UBS), founded in 1946, is a worldwide network of Bible Societies active in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Convinced that the Bible is for everyone, the Universal Bible Societies works to hasten the day when every person can have access to the Bible in the language and medium of their choice.

http://www.christianunity.va/content/unitacristiani/en/news/2023/2023-02-17-audience-dirigeants-abu.html