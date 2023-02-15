Yerevan vows readiness to restore peace with Ankara

ANKARA, February 15. /TASS/. Yerevan is ready to bring its relations with Ankara back to normal and restore peace between the two countries, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday following talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Offering his condolences to the families of those killed in the powerful earthquakes in Turkey, Armenia’s top diplomat called for solidarity in addressing the humanitarian crisis. “While visiting Turkey in these trying times, I would like to assure you that we are willing to restore peace in the region and bring our relations with Turkey back to normal for a resumption of diplomatic relations with it,” Mirzoyan said.

In 2009 in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two states signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of mutual relations, but these documents have not been ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced the cancellation of the protocols. In 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special representatives for the settlement. Work is currently underway between the two countries to normalize bilateral relations.

TASS