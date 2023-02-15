Patriarch of Serbia repeated the call for helping the people in Syria and Turkey

After being directly informed by Patriarch John X of Antioch and all the East, as well as other clerics from Syria and Turkey, of the tragic consequences of the earthquake, and especially with the fact that Syria was left almost without any help, the Patriarch of Serbia decided to repeat the appeal to the faithful people to offer financial aid either in cash in churches, or through the following accounts of the Diocesan Administrative Board of the Archdiocese of Belgrade-Karlovci: 205-58219-31 or 265-1630310006939-56.

The aid will be sent to where it is most needed, regardless of how those who suffer from the consequences of the earthquake pray to God.

Source: Serbian Orthodox Church

Orthodox Times