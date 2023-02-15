H.H. Pope Tawadros II: We Pray for Those Who are Affected by the Earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and the End of the War

His Holiness Pope Tawadros II expressed his sympathy for those affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey, during his sermon at the weekly Wednesday meeting, which hosted the Week of Prayer for Unity organized by the Council of Churches of Egypt starting today, and called on His Holiness to pray for those affected in all forms by this disaster. Also for solutions to the war that has been going on for nearly a year, and that God gives wisdom to the leaders.

The speech of His Holiness in this regard was as follows:

I would take this opportunity and in the presence of all the beloved representatives of the Christian churches in Egypt, and we pray for all those who are affected by the events of the earthquake that occurred in Syria and Turkey, we pray for the victims, and we pray for the injured, we pray for the tired, the homeless, and for the capabilities of these countries and the world’s aid for them in this disaster, which some describe as the biggest disaster in the century, the biggest disaster in a hundred years that afflicts one or two countries in this very difficult way, as the scenes that we watch on television are painful scenes. We pray that our Lord will be merciful to these countries and these people, comfort their thoughts, and support them in passing this great tragedy.

Beloved ones, we also pray for the ongoing wars, especially the war that has been going on for about a year, and we see it as a war without value. There is no end, where did the human mind go?! Where did his idea go?! Where did his peace of mind go?! This big image, we pray for wars and officials so that our Lord may give them wisdom, and give them grace, and give them prudence, and give them vision, so what does it profit a person if he gains the whole world? If a person gets twenty other countries, what will he do with them later?!

https://copticorthodox.church/en/2023/02/15/h-h-pope-tawadros-ii-we-pray-for-those-who-are-affected-by-the-earthquake-in-syria-and-turkey-and-the-end-of-the-war/