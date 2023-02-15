Armenia FM arrives in Ankara, Turkey

An Armenian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan arrived in Ankara, Turkey, Armenpress reported.

FM Mirzoyan’s delegation includes Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of parliament and special representative of Armenia in the negotiations for normalization of relations with Turkey.

Mirzoyan’s visit aims to show Armenia’s support to Turkey, which suffered large-scale damage from the devastating earthquake on February 6.

During the visit FM Mirzoyan is scheduled to have a meeting with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Later, Mirzoyan will visit Adiyaman city in southeastern Turkey where a search-and-rescue team from Armenia has been assisting the rescue efforts since February 7.

The death toll in Turkey in the earthquake exceeds 30,000.

Armenia sent humanitarian aid—by land border—to Turkey on February 11 and February 14.

https://news.am/eng/news/744987.html