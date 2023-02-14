Armenia to provide new version of peace treaty to Azerbaijan soon — Security Council

YEREVAN, February 14. /TASS/. The Armenian government is currently working on a new version of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and will submit it to Baku in the near future, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing on Tuesday.

“The Armenian side received a response to the text [of a peace treaty] suggested by it, this is an ongoing process, the Armenian side is currently working and we will pass it on to the Azerbaijani side as soon as possible,” he noted.

The official added that “it is extremely important for Armenia to develop an international mechanism within the framework of which Stepanakert and Baku will discuss the issues of rights and security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.” That said, he noted that the current peace treaty draft contained a provision on Nagorno-Karabakh but the text had not yet been finalized.

TASS