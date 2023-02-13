Fundraiser for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, by the Holy Archdiocese of Australia

The Holy Archdiocese of Australia, with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia, took the initiative of carrying out a fundraiser in order to support the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria, in view of the titanic struggle to stem the humanitarian crisis, which is already threatening millions of people living in the vast expanse of the earthquake-stricken areas.

In his message, His Eminence Archbishop Makarios urges and asks The God-Loving Bishops, the holy Clergy and the Christ-loving People of the local Church to turn to the All-Good God with fervent prayer for our fellow human beings who are experiencing the tragic consequences of the earthquake.

At the same time, His Eminence appeals for the provision of financial assistance to those affected through the special account opened by the Holy Archdiocese of Australia for this purpose.

Monetary donations can be made through the GoFundme platform, at the link: https://gofund.me/e9dd8e54, and via the bank account with the following details:

𝐀𝐂𝐂.𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄: 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐊 𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐃𝐎𝐗 𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐈𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐀

𝐁𝐒𝐁: 𝟎𝟖𝟑-𝟒𝟏𝟗 𝐀𝐂𝐂: 𝟒𝟖-𝟕𝟒𝟐-𝟔𝟓𝟏𝟐

Orthodox Times