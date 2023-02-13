Duma Speaker opposes involvement of European Parliament, PACE in Karabakh settlement

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The involvement of the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process will create new problems, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, according to the Duma website.

“Before appealing to the European Parliament and dragging this body into resolving some issues, we should answer: have any acute issue or conflict situation been resolved with the participation of the European Parliament, PACE? There are no examples of this,” Volodin said, recalling previous statements by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande on Ukraine. “As it turns out now, they fooled the whole world, they lied, and they themselves were preparing for war,” the politician pointed out.

According to Volodin, the Ukrainian population is now nothing more than “expendable material” and the country is “simply stuffed with weapons.” “A huge number of people are dying, statehood is being lost, culture is being lost, religion is being trampled, the Church is being divided, the language is being substituted for English. The result is a colony of the United States of America,” the politician said, adding that European institutions also did not prevent the bombing of Belgrade.

“Therefore, if we want to involve the European Parliament and PACE, we must think ten times and ponder how this can end, recalling the example of the same Ukraine, Yugoslavia and other countries. Whoever wants peace, whoever wants to settle the situation, must not just stay away from these quasi-parliaments – the PACE and European Parliament – but must clearly understand that their involvement will escalate the situation, will create more and more problems. If they do that, they must bear responsibility for the consequences,” Volodin stressed.

In this regard, the politician urged to proceed from the decisions of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh and implement them. “And those who make statements in the direction of the European institutions, can simply lose the country,” he concluded. For her part, Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciated the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

TASS