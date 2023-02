Archbishop of America met Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America met with Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, primate of the Armenian Prelacy (Holy See of Cilicia) who presented his condolences to the victims of the recent earthquake.

They discussed ways of collaboration in the midst of this tragedy.

Archbishop Anoushavan also informed Archbishop Elpidophoros of the upcoming visit to the United States of Catholicos Aram I later this year.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Orthodox Times