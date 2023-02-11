Armenian rescuers bring out an 8-year-old girl alive from the rubble in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian rescuers together with Turkish rescuers managed to get an 8-year-old girl alive from the rubble in the city of Adiyaman, ARMENPRESS reports Turkish MP of Armenian origin Garo Paylan informed.

“The rescue team of Armenia together with the team of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority rescued an eight-year-old girl in Adiyaman. Solidarity is life,” Paylan wrote.

Immediately after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey, Armenia expressed its readiness to help. For this purpose, 27 Armenian rescuers went to the disaster zone of Turkey.

Ermenistan kurtarma ekibi AFAD ekibi ile birlikte Adıyaman’da sekiz yaşında bir kızı canlı kurtardı.

Dayanışma yaşatır!

On February 11, 100 tons of humanitarian aid was also sent to Turkey through the Armenian-Turkish land border.

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey is at least 20,655, the number of injured is more than 80,000. This is the strongest earthquake recorded in that country since 1939.

