Armenia humanitarian aid sent to Turkey crosses both countries’ border on Margara bridge (VIDEO) 

Humanitarian aid from Armenia has crossed the Margara bridge, on the Armenia-Turkey border, and is heading to the earthquake-stricken region.
Vahan Kostanyan, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, wrote about this on Twitter and posted a respective video.
In the aforesaid capacity, Kostanyan will be engaged in Armenian-Turkish relations.
The closed Armenia-Turkey land border was crossed by a truck via the Margara bridge for the last time in 1993.
To note, the Armenian government has sent rescuers as well to quake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.
İlk yorum yapan siz olun