Armenia humanitarian aid sent to Turkey crosses both countries’ border on Margara bridge (VIDEO)

Humanitarian aid from Armenia has crossed the Margara bridge, on the Armenia-Turkey border, and is heading to the earthquake-stricken region.

Vahan Kostanyan, the newly appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, wrote about this on Twitter and posted a respective video.

In the aforesaid capacity, Kostanyan will be engaged in Armenian-Turkish relations.

The closed Armenia-Turkey land border was crossed by a truck via the Margara bridge for the last time in 1993.

To note, the Armenian government has sent rescuers as well to quake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

https://news.am/eng/news/744348.html