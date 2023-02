Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss issues of regional security

YEREVAN, February 10. /TASS/. Issues of regional security were the focus of a telephone conversation between Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergey Shoigu, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Friday.

“During the phone call, the sides discussed issues of regional security of mutual interest, as well as matters of defense cooperation,” it said.

