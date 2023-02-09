No: 40, 9 February 2023, Press Release Regarding the Resolution of the Senate of Mexico on the 1915 Events

The resolution adopted by the Mexican Senate on 8 February 2023 which recognizes the events of 1915 as “genocide”, is a null and void attempt which dares to rewrite history for political purposes. We reject and strongly denounce this unfortunate resolution. We would like to remind that legislative bodies cannot adjudicate history or assume the role of the judiciary.

This attempt clearly contradicts both the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights which confirm that the events of 1915 constitute a subject of legitimate debate.

It is also unfortunate that this ill-intentioned resolution of the Mexican Senate, which does not reflect the friendship between Türkiye and Mexico, coincided with a time when search and rescue operations have been carried out for earthquake victims with the participation of teams from Mexico.

We call on the Senate of Mexico to correct this misstep, instead of serving the agenda of those circles that try to create hostility from history.

