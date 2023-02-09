Armenian rescuers continue search efforts in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

The Armenian search and rescue teams sent to Turkey and Syria to help in the response to Monday’s devastating earthquake continue to work in the Turkish city of Adiyaman and Syria’s Aleppo, the Interior Ministry reported on Thursday.

The rescuers set up their deployment base in Adiyaman and search and rescue operations are underway in various areas.

In Aleppo, the rescuers assessed the situation in four areas, while the operations continue with two shifts in one location, with the involvement of search dogs.

Panorama.AM