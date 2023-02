Adıyaman St. Peter St. Paul Syriac Orthodox Church Damaged in the Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş. The intensity of the earthquake shook the surrounding provinces and damaged many churches. The last of the damaged churches was the Adıyaman St. Peter and St. Paul Syriac Orthodox Church.

