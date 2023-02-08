TURKEY EARTHQUAKE: Greek rescuers have saved four lives in Hatay, second team dispatched to disaster zone

Residents living on the border of Turkey and Syria are experiencing a never-ending tragedy after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday. Thousands are dead, while the number of those buried in the ruins of collapsed apartment buildings remains unknown.

The Greek team of rescuers in the province of Hatay, north of the Ancient Greek city of Antioch in Turkey, have become heroes in the severely hit area.

Thanks to their tenacity, their training, their professionalism, their humanity and the self-sacrifice with which they do their work, they have freed – alive – a 50-year-old man, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl, while another young girl was recovered but dead.

The images of the efforts of the Greek rescuers, their emotion but also their pain over the death of little Fatme, have gone viral all around the world.

Search and rescue operations continue unabated.

Weather conditions make the work even more difficult.

