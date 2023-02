Iskenderun St. George Church Opens Its Doors to Earthquake Victims

Hatay is one of the provinces most affected by the earthquake centered in Kahramanmaraş. St. George (Mar Circos) Greek Orthodox Church in Iskenderun district of Hatay opened its doors to earthquake victims.

Relief supplies from other provinces are brought to the church where they are delivered to those in need.

