Ecumenical Patriarch: I ask the Greek people to pray

“We will help Christians and not only, I ask all the Greek people to pray,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, sending his own message of solidarity for the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Speaking to ERT, Bartholomew stressed that he had contacted Patriarch John X of Antioch.

“We are in communication and will work together to help Christians there and beyond. I also sent a letter to the Patriarch of Antioch to express the sympathy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also said that he sent a letter to Turkish President Erdogan while contacting him at the same time.

“It is a great disaster. More tragic than the one we experienced in 1999. Our Patriarchate naturally sympathizes with the people who have lost loved ones, with the injured for the restoration of their health, which we pray for,” said Patriarch Bartholomew.

He expressed the support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as well as the hope that the provinces of the Ecumenical Throne abroad will gather material help to be sent to the areas affected by the earthquake.

He also stressed the willingness with which Greece and other countries abroad rushed to help Turkey, while assuring that it will be in constant communication with the Patriarchate of Antioch and the local authorities while appealing to the Greek people “to pray for this difficult time of many thousands of our fellow humans.”

