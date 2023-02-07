Yerevan has received new peace proposals from Baku, studying them — Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, February 7. /TASS/. Armenia has received new peace proposals from Azerbaijan and is studying them, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

“We were to have met with Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers in Moscow, but the Armenian side postponed its participation due to the blockade of the Lachin corridor. Even so, we transferred our proposals to the Azerbaijani side and recently received new proposals from Baku regarding a peace agreement. We continue to work on the text,” he said.

