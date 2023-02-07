Armenia to send aid to quake-hit Syria, Turkey

Armenia plans to send humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria as they grapple with the aftermath of Monday’s devastating earthquake that killed over 5,000 people, the head of the Department for Information and Public Relations at the prime minister’s office told Panorama.am on Tuesday.

“In a tweet on Monday, Nikol Pashinyan expressed Armenia’s readiness to provide assistance to Syria and Turkey,” Armen Khachatryan said. “Work is underway to that effect.”

“Saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that resulted in the loss of so many lives,” Pashinyan tweeted.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Armenia is ready to provide assistance,” he wrote.

Panorama.AM