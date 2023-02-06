Two Armenian churches in Syria damaged in powerful quake

The Forty Martyrs Armenian Cathedral in Aleppo was slightly damaged in a powerful earthquake that hit northwest Syria early on Monday, Hayern Aysor said.

The Holy Mother of God Church in Kesab also suffered minor damage in the wake of the earthquake, the Kantsasar weekly reported.

At least 670 people have been reported dead in Turkey and Syria after Monday’s huge 7.8 magnitude earthquake, according to CNN.

In Syria, at least 386 people have died, including 239 mostly in the regions of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia and Tartus, Syrian state TV reported.

Two ethnic Armenians have been identified among the quake victims in Aleppo.

Panorama.AM