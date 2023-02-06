Three Armenian films to screen at int’l film festival in France

Three Armenian state-supported films will be screened at the Nantes International Film Festival (Univerciné Nantes) to be held in France from February 7-12.

The films include Hayk Ordyan’s “Zulali”, Inna Sahakyan’s “Aurora’s Sunrise” and “Village of Women” directed by Tamara Stepanyan, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported on Monday.

“Zulali” will have its first screening at the opening of the festival on February 7. The second film screening will be held in the competition section on February 8. “Zulali” is featured on the festival’s main poster.

The Armenian film screenings have been organized by the Armenian community in Nantes.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/02/06/Armenian-films-France-film-festival/2790803